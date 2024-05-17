thortful Funny Emergency Dad Jokes Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Paper Plane. Had enough of your Dad's jokes? This card will give him some much needed ammo to add to his collection on Father's Day this year. 'Emergency dad jokes.' Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.