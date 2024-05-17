thortful Classic Sports Flags Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Folio. Send your dad this classic Father's Day card to let them know they are the best dad ever. 'Best Dad Ever! Happy Father's Day!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.