thortful Music Pun Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Jess Bright Design. For your classic and vintage loving dad this Father's Day! Send him this retro style card to celebrate how amazing he is and his taste in music with this fun card illustrated with a vinyl record. 'Dad, you're a classic. Happy Father's Day!' Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.