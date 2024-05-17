thortful Cute Diggers Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Mad Philomena.

Send dad this cute card from the kids to celebrate Father‚Äôs Day! Even though the kids love diggers, there is nothing like the love they have for their father.

'Daddy, I love you more than diggers.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.