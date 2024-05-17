thortful Cheeky Toilet Humour Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Original Fox Store.

Wish dad a happy Father's Day with this cheeky toilet humour card. For dads who are loved in spite of their shockingly smelly poos.

'Dad, I love you but only a fool would dare to enter a toilet after you.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.