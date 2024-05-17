thortful Cute Medal Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Ivorymint cards.

Wish your amazing grandad a Happy Father's Day with this gold medal illustrated card! This card is perfect to send the best grandad who is loved by his grandchildren very much.

'Happy Father's Day to the best grandad.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.