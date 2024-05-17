thortful Relatable Dog Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Off The Leash Cartoons by Rupert Fawcett. Send this funny comic style Father's Day card to your special dad who's the best pawrent ever! This card brings laughter to a very relatable scene where it's always three in the bed...Send this card to the best dog daddy ever to give her a good laugh (even though you know the dog loves mummy more)! 'Sometimes it feels like threes a crowd...I Know Mummy, shall we get rid of him?' Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.