thortful Cute Labrador Father's Day Card

Cards from thortful are proudly printed in the UK and designed by independent ‚ÄòCreators‚Äô like Lucy Driver.

Send this sweet black labrador dog card to wish dad a happy Father's Day! A cute card to celebrate the dog dad in your life.

'Happy Father's Day.'

Printed using vegan inks, thortful‚Äôs cards are made from high quality 300gsm paper with a contemporary, eco-friendly matte finish in an A5 size (16.7cm x 22 cm). All cards are blank on the inside and come with a spare grey embossed envelope.