Teamson Home Outdoor Round Light Concrete Propane Gas Fire Pit

The Teamson Home Outdoor Round concreate gas firepit table and lava rocks is one of our most stylish contemporary fire pit is a wonderful addition to any patio and is sure to provide you and all of your guests with warmth in an outdoors space.

This durable round fire bowl or outdoor heater is easy to use with any propane gas bottle source. You don't have to worry about building a fire at an instant once it's hooked up to the gas bottle. This outdoor gas burning fire pit comes with lava rocks and easy ignition for quickness.

Adjustable flames are the perfect addition to light up the garden.

This low in height, round concrete firepit is beautifully made and is the perfect companion to a garden sofa set which will add to the intimate feeling for a family night in or friends are gathered.

This gas firepit also comes with a glass shield which can assist with keeping the wind at bay and also for safety purposes.

Complete with a heat output of 40,000 BTU / 12KW , a stainless-steel burner and integrated ignition, you can enjoy stable and ash-free green burning without the mess. This large garden gas fired fire-pit comes with everything you need to set up you fire pit to the gas bottle.

Need an update for your back garden, then this gas firepit is a must!

Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.