Teamson Kids Magic Garden Kids Wooden 3-Tier Bookshelf with Storage Drawer

Teamson Kids Magic Garden 3-Tier Bookshelf is detailed with illustrations of bright, vivid colors with flowers, frogs, dragonflies, and butterflies for a decorative and durable storage option in bedrooms and playrooms. Featuring three spacious shelves, but not overwhelmingly tall for kids, it is ideal for bigger picture books. At the bottom, a large storage drawer to store clothes, extra linens, games, art supplies, etc. to reduce clutter and keep your child's spaces organized.