Teamson Home Outdoor 34" Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

The Teamson Home Large Wood burning firepit is one of our bestselling firepits in the UK. This large wood burning firepit come in copper colour, has decorative cutouts which is a perfect addition to any patio, garden or outdoor space. This classic and modern firebowl pit with grill, allows you to enjoy the warmth and ambiance of the flames generated by wood. Complete with steel poker and protective spark screen, you can enjoy stable and continuous heat while staying in total control with this outdoor firepit. Light weight and sturdy this is weather proof and sure to stun your family and friends who gather. Need an update for your back garden, then this wood burning firepit is a must! Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.