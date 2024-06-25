Marketplace.
image 1 of Teamson Home Outdoor 34" Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
image 1 of Teamson Home Outdoor 34" Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pitimage 2 of Teamson Home Outdoor 34" Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pitimage 3 of Teamson Home Outdoor 34" Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pitimage 4 of Teamson Home Outdoor 34" Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pitimage 5 of Teamson Home Outdoor 34" Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

Teamson Home Outdoor 34" Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Teamson UK Ltd

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£169.99

£169.99/each

Teamson Home Outdoor 34" Round Steel Wood Burning Fire Pit
The Teamson Home Large Wood burning firepit is one of our bestselling firepits in the UK. This large wood burning firepit come in copper colour, has decorative cutouts which is a perfect addition to any patio, garden or outdoor space.This classic and modern firebowl pit with grill, allows you to enjoy the warmth and ambiance of the flames generated by wood. Complete with steel poker and protective spark screen, you can enjoy stable and continuous heat while staying in total control with this outdoor firepit.Light weight and sturdy this is weather proof and sure to stun your family and friends who gather. Need an update for your back garden, then this wood burning firepit is a must!Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of quality design collections and pieces for the home including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, lighting, and accessories.
Features outer side handles for easy transportCan burn larger pieces of wood at a slower rateConstructed using a steel base - prevents cracking

View all Outdoor Cooking & Heating

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here