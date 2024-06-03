Teamson Kids Sunny Safari Bookshelf Toy Furniture

Brighten your child's play area while keeping it organized and clutter-free with the Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Sunny Safari Kids Wooden Bookshelf with Storage Drawers. This colorful wooden shelving unit comes decorated with a fun safari display featuring friendly jungle creatures for a whimsical playroom storage solution. The two bottom storage drawers pull out easily and contain ample space for your little one's toys, craft supplies, clothes, and more, while the 3 shelves above keep books and other toys organized. Purchase this bookshelf on its own or with other items from the Sunny Safari collection for a bright and joyful playroom. For quick and easy assembly, step-by-step instructions are included. With a solid design constructed of sturdy wood, this organizer is built to provide long-lasting use. For convenient upkeep, the storage shelf's easy-to-clean surfaces make wiping up any spills a breeze. The Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Sunny Safari Kids Wooden Bookshelf with Storage Drawers measures 21.9" x 11.5" x 38" to fit in almost any bedroom or play area. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.