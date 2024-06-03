Teamson Kids Transportation Toddler Bookshelf

Brighten your child's play area while keeping it organized and clutter-free with the Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Transportation Kids Wooden Bookshelf with Storage Drawer. This colorful wooden shelving unit comes decorated with an adventurous display featuring helicopters, cars, trains and trucks for a whimsical playroom storage solution. The bottom storage drawer pulls out easily and contains ample space for your little one's toys, craft supplies, clothes, and more, while the 3 shelves above keep books and other toys organized. Purchase this bookshelf on its own or with other items from the Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids toy furniture collection for a bright and joyful playroom. For quick and easy assembly, step-by-step instructions are included. With a solid design constructed of sturdy wood, this organizer is built to provide long-lasting use. For convenient upkeep, the storage shelf's easy-to-clean surfaces make wiping up any spills a breeze. The Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids Transportation Kids Wooden Bookshelf with Storage Drawer measures 22.13" x 11" x 41" to fit in almost any bedroom or play area. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Our Teamson Kids brands give flight to fun, discovery and learning through beautifully crafted, safe, and trend-right furniture pieces and toys for kids with a spirit of curiosity and adventure. Our Fantasy Fields by Teamson Kids pieces tap into whimsical design, magical craftsmanship, and original concepts that will create new playtime memories that will make their imagination soar into the clouds.