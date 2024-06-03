Teamson Kids Sunny Safari Monkey Wall Clock for Children's Room, Brown/Green

Brighten your child's decor with this fun Sunny Safari Monkey Wall Clock. It features a smiling young monkey swinging happily on a tree branch, with his belly as the clock face. Clear, easy-to-read numbers make learning how to tell time a breeze, and a silent, non-ticking function is quiet enough for bedrooms, playrooms, classrooms, or libraries.