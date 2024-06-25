Teamson Home 30" Outdoor Round Wood Burning Fire Pit with Steel Base, Black

Bring warmth and modern decor to your home's outdoor area with the Teamson Home 30" Outdoor Round Wood Burning Fire Pit with Steel Base. This low wood burning fire pit features a modern steel-mesh look with intricate details to add warmth and a calming atmosphere to your porch, deck, or yard. This fire pit creates an ambient display as the flames dance across the surface of the fire pit. The fire pit also features an open design that makes loading wood easy. To protect your porch or deck from stray sparks, a screen that fits over the entire burning area is included. A poker is also included to help you manage the fire. Add one or more of these fire pits to your garden or patio to create a peaceful display that turns your yard into an outdoor oasis. The Teamson Home 30" Outdoor Round Wood Burning Fire Pit with Steel Base weighs 15.4 lbs. and has a durable steel base, preventing it from cracking or tipping even in harsh weather conditions. The burning area of this stylish fire pit measures 23.75" in diameter and 7" deep with an overall dimension of 30" in diameter, and 24.5" tall. At Teamson Home, we take pride in our high quality fire pits, fountains, and garden accessories for your backyard. Constantly striving to exceed all safety standards, we believe safety is a top priority when we manufacture our beautiful, unique pieces that will enhance your home's outdoor living space. Teamson is a global lifestyle home designs brand bringing joy into every home through beautiful, quality pieces made for stylishly comfortable everyday living. Teamson Home is our flagship brand continuing our tradition of beautiful high-quality designs including versatile indoor and outdoor furniture, bathroom furniture, indoor and outdoor lighting, and outdoor heating and decor.