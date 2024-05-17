Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower T920003 One-Touch Ultima 6L/22Cm Stainless Steel
image 1 of Tower T920003 One-Touch Ultima 6L/22Cm Stainless Steelimage 2 of Tower T920003 One-Touch Ultima 6L/22Cm Stainless Steelimage 3 of Tower T920003 One-Touch Ultima 6L/22Cm Stainless Steelimage 4 of Tower T920003 One-Touch Ultima 6L/22Cm Stainless Steelimage 5 of Tower T920003 One-Touch Ultima 6L/22Cm Stainless Steel

Tower T920003 One-Touch Ultima 6L/22Cm Stainless Steel

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£79.99

£79.99/each

Tower T920003 One-Touch Ultima 6L/22Cm Stainless Steel
Preserve the vitamin C in your meals with this versatile one-touch Ultima pressure cooker from Tower. The high quality stainless steel body holds a 6 litre capacity suitable for cooking family meals or batch cooking. The included steamer basket ventilates the heat during high pressure temperatures to thoroughly cook your food with steam alone. The unique twist and turn lid mechanism is designed for simple one-handed operation, sealing in all the key nutrients and minerals from your ingredients including vegetables, meat and fish dishes. The lid features a detachable 60 minute timer feature for scheduling and monitoring the cooking period as you move around your home. The phenolic stay-cool side handles offer a comfortable grip and provide ease of carrying between kitchen surfaces. All safety aspects are taken care of with a steam release valve to depressurise the device once the cooking cycle has finished.
One-Touch Ultima 6 litre 22cm pressure cookerUnique twist and turn lid open/close designSingle pressure setting: 80kPa / 11.6lbMade with high grade quality stainless steelPhenolic stay cool handles for easy handlingBonded stainless steel base for use on all hobsAccessories: Removable 60-minute timer, Steam basket and standHand wash only (Only body is dishwasher safe)

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here