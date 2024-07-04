Carmen C81083ORG Titan Hair Clipper Set Titanium

Titan Hair Clipper Set,Titanium and Orange. 3 in 1 with precision trimmer for beard/ moustache/ sideburns. Detail trimmer for finishing touches and defined lines and hair clipper head and combs 3/6/9 and 12mm for all your needs. Up to 35 minutes cordless use from a single charge