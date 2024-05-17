Tower T832248 Dual Salt And Pepper Mill Stainless Steel

Tower's electronic salt and pepper mill in black is a must-have essential for your dinner table. The elegantly designed salt and pepper mill includes a battery-operated mechanism that adds a touch of class to any evening meal. The salt and pepper mill is battery operated and requires 6x AAA batteries. Featuring an adjustable grinder function, you can choose whether to have fine or coarse salt and pepper seasoning suited to your taste. The stainless steel chamber in the main body offer viewing windows so you can keep an eye on the level of the contents for a top up and for added convenience. You only need to press a button for the mill to operate for effortless usage.