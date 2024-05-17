Tower T20086MNB Sera 4 Slice Toaster Midnight Midnight Blue

Enjoy your toast, crumpets and bagels exactly how you like them with the Tower 4-slice toaster. Featuring 6 browning settings, it gives you more control over the toasting time so you can select the right texture to suit your taste. The cancel option allows you to stop the toaster at your convenience. The removeable trays make it easy to dispose of excess crumbs to keep your countertop clean, with integrated cord storage to keep your surface neat and free from wires. Non-slip feet will keep the toaster secure on the countertop for additional safety. The self-centring function keeps the bread secure to ensure thorough and even toasting. Complete with an anti-jam function to prevent toast, bagels and other snacks from getting stuck, the toaster requires a simple wipe clean with a damp cloth to keep it in pristine condition