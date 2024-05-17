Tower T20083MSH Saturn 2 Slice Toaster Latte

Both stylish and practical, this Saturn 2-slice toaster makes the perfect breakfast companion. It's presented in a bold 3D embossed latte matte finish with chrome accents to give your kitchen some contemporary flair. Adjustable controls with 7 browning levels let you cater to each person's preference, ensuring the perfect taste and texture for their toast. A self-centring function aligns the bread in each slot for even toasting on both sides. It comes with defrost, reheat and cancel options to toast from frozen or warm up toasted snacks for a speedy breakfast solution. Its removable tray catch any fallen crumbs so you can easily take care of the mess, while the integrated cord storage allows you to present your toaster neatly on the countertop.