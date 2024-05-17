Swan ST14015RN Townhouse 2 Slice Toaster Red

Swan ST14015RN Townhouse 2 Slice Toaster Red

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Find out more about Marketplace
This product's currently out of stock
Rest of shelf

Swan ST14015RN Townhouse 2 Slice Toaster Red
The Swan Townhouse 2-Slice Toaster brings together high-end functionality and elegant contemporary styling to make for the perfect addition to your kitchen setup. Swans Townhouse collection couples modern touches and a classic understated design to make for a subtle, versatile look that fits perfectly in any kitchen. Whether you prefer an ultra-modern style or something a little more traditional, the Townhouse 2-Slice Toaster will fit right in.
2 slice metal toasterVariable browning controlCancel/reheat/defrost 3 functionsAutomatic pop-up functionBread lift anti-jam function and self-centering guideSlide out crumb tray easy to be cleanedCord storageIndicator light

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here