Marketplace.
image 1 of Tower T20086GRY Sera 4 Slice Toaster Grey
image 1 of Tower T20086GRY Sera 4 Slice Toaster Greyimage 2 of Tower T20086GRY Sera 4 Slice Toaster Greyimage 3 of Tower T20086GRY Sera 4 Slice Toaster Greyimage 4 of Tower T20086GRY Sera 4 Slice Toaster Greyimage 5 of Tower T20086GRY Sera 4 Slice Toaster Grey

Tower T20086GRY Sera 4 Slice Toaster Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£49.99

£49.99/each

Tower T20086GRY Sera 4 Slice Toaster Grey
Enjoy your toast, crumpets and bagels exactly how you like them with the Tower 4-slice toaster. Featuring 6 browning settings, it gives you more control over the toasting time so you can select the right texture to suit your taste. The cancel option allows you to stop the toaster at your convenience. The removeable trays make it easy to dispose of excess crumbs to keep your countertop clean, with integrated cord storage to keep your surface neat and free from wires. Non-slip feet will keep the toaster secure on the countertop for additional safety. The self-centring function keeps the bread secure to ensure thorough and even toasting. Complete with an anti-jam function to prevent toast, bagels and other snacks from getting stuck, the toaster requires a simple wipe clean with a damp cloth to keep it in pristine condition
1800W 4 Slice ToasterStainless steel housingStylish Black Trim accentsEnjoy your toast as you like it with variable browning controlRemovable crumb trayDefrost / Reheat and Cancel buttonsCord storage to help keep your worktop tidyIndicator light for low light settings

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here