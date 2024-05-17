Tower T24039BLK Renaissance 20L Microwave Black

Enjoy straight-forward, no-nonsense cooking using Tower's Renaissance microwave. Powered by intuitive Magnawave technology, heat is evenly distributed ensuring meals are cooked consistently. Conveniently adjust the 5 power settings with a maximum output of 800W to suit the specific cooking job, whether that's warming up a quick meal, thawing frozen meats or softening ice cream. The handy 8 pre-set programmes ensure you get the best results when heating your meals, simply select the chosen pre-set specific to your meal including a defrost function - cook emergency snacks and meals straight from frozen. It's easy to fit a standard sized dinner plate inside with the spacious 20 litre capacity. The glass turntable rotates the food in a circular motion inside the microwave to ensure there are no cold spots.