Marketplace.
Swan SM22038LBN 700W Digital Microwave Black

Swan SM22038LBN 700W Digital Microwave Black

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by R K WHOLESALE LIMITED

Delivered by post or courier
FREE delivery for:
Find out more about Marketplace
*Eligible products only. £50 total excludes delivery cost, products that need specialist delivery and Tesco grocery order cost

£109.99

£109.99/each

Swan SM22038LBN 700W Digital Microwave Black
Treat yourself to a fast and hassle-free approach to food preparation with the stylish Swan Symphony Microwave.
700W20L capacity5 microwave power levels and defrost setting60 minute timerDigital display255mm glass turntableCooking end signalPull handle doorWhite cavity and LED interior lightMAFF rating D

View all Small Kitchen Appliances

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here