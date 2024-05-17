Tower T16043BLK Cavaletto 6.5L Slow Cooker Black

This Tower Cavaletto 6.5 litre slow cooker is a great and cost-effective way to make deliciously healthy meals for all the family. There are three different heat settings to choose from - low, high and keep warm - so you can cook a range of dishes, including casseroles, soups, stews, curries and even bread, all ready when you get home in the evening. This slow cooker features an extra-large 6.5 litre capacity, making it perfect for larger wholesome family mealtimes. The tough glass lid gives you a clear view of the cooking process, so you get perfect cooking results every time. The crockpot is removable and with the cool to touch handles, you can safely serve straight to the table and after use, simply put it into the dishwasher for easy cleaning. Features a signature Cavaletto design, combining black with subtle rose gold accents to provide a stylish addition to today's contemporary kitchen.