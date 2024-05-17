Nicola Spring Soy Wax Scented Candle - 350g - Sandalwood & Jasmine

Breathe new life into your home with fresh, fruity, floral aromas from our brand-new range of scented candles and diffusers from Nicola Spring.

Encapsulate the essence of a serene escapade abroad with the Sandalwood & Jasmine Double Wick Scented Candle. Notes of citrus and jasmine seamlessly blend with the oaky scents of amber and vanilla beans, creating fruitful flavours that will instantly transport you to an exotic adventure.

Crafted from soy wax, a natural and renewable resource, soy wax has a considerably low melting pointbeholds a burn time of 38 hours.