Nicola Spring Soy Wax Scented Candle - 350g - Wild Fig & Cassis

Breathe new life into your home with fresh, fruity, floral aromas from our brand-new range of scented candles and diffusers from Nicola Spring.

This Double Wick Wild Fig & Cassis Candle exudes the essence of a balmy summer evening abroad, sat with a glass of fine wine, relaxing after a day of swimming in the sea and sweltering in the sun, anticipating a feast of fresh fruits, deliciously wholesome salads, and baked bread. The blend of fig and cassis provides the warmth of the Mediterranean to the comfort of your home.

Crafted from soy wax, a natural and renewable resource, soy wax has a considerably low melting point and beholds a burn time of 38 hours.