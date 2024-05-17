Nicola Spring Soy Wax Scented Candle - 350g - Sage & Seasalt

Breathe new life into your home with fresh, fruity, floral aromas from our brand-new range of scented candles and diffusers from Nicola Spring.

Unwind and take yourself to another place with the Sage and Sea salt Double Wick Scented Candle. Cool, coastal undertones from the sea salt, blended with the earthiness of sage, organically bring together that feeling when you return home from a cold and blustery beach walk and reunite with the warmth of a burning open fire, offering up total escapism.

Crafted from soy wax, a natural and renewable resource, soy wax has a considerably low melting point and beholds a burn time of 38 hours.