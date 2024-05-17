Nicola Spring Soy Wax Scented Candle - 350g - Green Pomelo & Passion Fruit

Breathe new life into your home with fresh, fruity, floral aromas from our brand-new range of scented candles and diffusers from Nicola Spring.

Escape to the white sandy beaches of southern Brazil with the Green Pomelo & Passion Fruit Scented Candle. Offering up notes of flavourful exotic fruits combined with earthy pinewood undertones, this candle creates a scent which will transport you directly beneath the palm trees of a tropical beach.

Crafted from soy wax, a natural and renewable resource, soy wax has a considerably low melting point and beholds a burn time of 38 hours.