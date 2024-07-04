Nicola Spring Ceramic Dipped Flecked Belly Coffee Mugs - 370ml - Burnt Orange - Pack of 2

Add a splash of style and colour to your tea or coffee morning with this Dipped Flecked Stoneware Coffee Mug from Nicola Spring.

Emerging from the ashes of the 2012 recession, the art of paint dipping has grown to become one of the must-have DIY and home decor trends.

Our mugs pair this bold sense of contrast and colour with a delicate flecked pattern decoration, creating a piece that sits perfectly within almost any decor style imaginable, from rustic country cottage to trendy boho townhouse.

The classic porcelain material is safe for the fridge, dishwasher and, most importantly, the microwave - perfect for those with a tendency to leave their cuppa a little too long!