Marketplace.
image 1 of BillyCan Camping Mugs - 450ml - Carbon Pansy - Pack of 6
image 1 of BillyCan Camping Mugs - 450ml - Carbon Pansy - Pack of 6image 2 of BillyCan Camping Mugs - 450ml - Carbon Pansy - Pack of 6image 3 of BillyCan Camping Mugs - 450ml - Carbon Pansy - Pack of 6image 4 of BillyCan Camping Mugs - 450ml - Carbon Pansy - Pack of 6image 5 of BillyCan Camping Mugs - 450ml - Carbon Pansy - Pack of 6

BillyCan Camping Mugs - 450ml - Carbon Pansy - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit Limited

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£51.00

£51.00/each

BillyCan Camping Mugs - 450ml - Carbon Pansy - Pack of 6
Add some beautiful botanical flavour to any al fresco tea party or picnic with these gorgeous Pansy Coffee Mugs from BillyCan.Whether you're pitched up off the trail or on the beach, or simply entertaining in the back garden, the sturdy stainless steel construction of our dining dishes means they're built to keep you and your party catered for from first course to last; from sunrise to sunset and beyond!The elegant floral motif has been hand-painted by a collective of traditional artists from the Kashmir region of India, giving each piece an individual flavour and its own unique story to tell. The large 450ml capacity offers ample serving space for whatever kind of caffeine kick takes your fancy; from tea to coffee, hot chocolate to a hot toddy and more!Due to the nature of the materials and decoration, this piece is not suitable for the dishwasher; however, a good wash by hand with a soft sponge is all it'll takes to have your dish looking blooming lovely once again!

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here