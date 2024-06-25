Argon Tableware Coloured Coffee Mugs - 350ml - Black - Pack of 6

Add a splash of colour to your home or office kitchen and get that perfect caffeine kick in style with the range of Coloured Tea & Coffee Mugs from Argon Tableware.

Crafted from durable porcelain, these cups come with a crisp, clean design that lends itself perfectly to the current contemporary trend for all things minimalist. The vibrant glazed exterior works perfectly as an eye-catching accent in a monochrome kitchen - alternatively, twin with vibrant walls or appliances to make a real statement.

A generous 340ml capacity makes these mugs ideally sized for all varieties of tea, coffee, hot chocolate, soup and more, and as with all Argon Tableware crockery, they are Dishwasher Safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.