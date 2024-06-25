Marketplace.
Black+ Decker BXAF17092GB 4.3L Digital Air Fryer Black

Black+ Decker BXAF17092GB 4.3L Digital Air Fryer Black
Fry, roast and bake delicious crispy chicken, golden chips and succulent meat for the whole family with BLACK+DECKER's 4.3L Digital Air Fryer. Less than one teaspoon of oil is required, all while keeping the same great taste, so you lose the fat not the flavour. Choose from 80-200 temperatures to evenly cook a wide range of ingredients, for deliciously healthy results. Cook a selection of foods from frozen chips, wedges, fish, steak chicken bread. Set your cooking time and then relax whilst your food cooks, the air fryer will automatically switch off once the timer ends - for fast and efficient cooking results with minimal effort. A pull-out drawer and removable non-stick frying basket require a simple hand wash for a sparkling clean.
1400W 4.3L Digital Air FryerSelect from an option of 8 pre-setsDigital 60 Min timer80-200 Temperature rangeNon- stick gril plate includedIndicator lightover heat protectionnon- slip feet perfect for any counter top

