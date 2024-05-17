Tower T17137MSH Vortx 8.5L Dual Basket Latte

Exclusive to Tower Air Fryers, Vortx technology rapidly circulates hot air around food. Cooking up to 30% faster than a conventional oven and using 99% less oil, allowing you to save up to 70% on your energy. The Dual Basket Air Fryer boasts two baskets to provide the ultimate in air frying versatility, giving you the freedom to cook single portions or larger portions, as required. You can cook separate meals simultaneously in the two 4.25L compartments with a combined capacity of 8.5L, enough to feed up to 10 people at once. The Sync Finish function will control cook times, so that both baskets finish cooking at the same time. No more juggling multiple cooking times for easy meal preparation. Choose from 6 preset options so you can cook crispy fries, moist chicken, succulent steaks or bake delicious cakes. It Is also possible to reheat and dehydrate food through the digital touch panel. Non-stick coatings on the baskets ensure an easy clean up, whilst cool touch handles will protect you from burnt fingers.