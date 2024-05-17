Tower T17123 Vortx Colour Display 7.5L Black

Exclusive to Tower Air Fryers, Vortx technology rapidly circulates hot air around food. Cooking up to 30% faster than a conventional oven and using 99% less oil, saving up to 70% on your energy. The colour display. A clear, easy to read coloured display ensures simple and efficient cooking, with different coloured icons to help choose between the different cooking pre-sets. The Vizion viewing window is built into the front of the drawer, allowing you to monitor progress without having to interrupt the cooking process. Choose from 7 one-touch pre-sets to take the guesswork out of cooking, including Air Fry, Bake, Cupcake, Fries, Roast, Chicken Roast. Become a star baker creating cakes, tarts or pies with the bake function or grill juicy steaks like a pro with the crisper grill plate. The generous 7.5L capacity is perfect for cooking family sized meals and can even comfortably accommodate a whole meat joint.