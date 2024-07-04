Argon Tableware Coloured Enamel Mugs - 375ml - Navy - Pack of 6

Add some traditional rustic tone and texture to your tea and coffee service with this 6 piece set of Navy & White Enamel Mugs from Argon Tableware.

Perfectly crafted for performance both at home and out on the trail, our mugs make the perfect serving vessel for all manner of fresh hot teas, coffees, chocolates or canned goods.

The pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, while the non-stick enamel coating helps protect against rust and degredation in the face of the elements.

As with the rest of our Enamel collection, we recommend washing these mugs by hand to best preserve the enamel coating.