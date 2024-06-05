Marketplace.
Argon Tableware Coloured Enamel Belly Mugs - 375ml - Red - Pack of 6
Sold and sent by Rinkit
Delivered by post or courier
FREE standard or express delivery on this productFind out more about Marketplace
£20.00
£20.00/each
Argon Tableware Coloured Enamel Belly Mugs - 375ml - Red - Pack of 6
Add some traditional rustic tone and texture to your tea and coffee service with this 6 piece set of Red & White Enamel Belly Mugs from Argon Tableware.Perfectly sculpted for cradling your caffeine-kick concoction of choice while conversing with close friends and family around a campfire in the countryside, the sultry silhouette of our belly mugs provides an on-trend twist to classic engineering, offering a little more room for your favourite fresh hot tea, coffee, chocolate or can of beans.The pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, while the non-stick enamel coating helps protect against rust and degredation in the face of the elements.As with the rest of our Enamel collection, we recommend washing these mugs by hand to best preserve the enamel coating.
|Disposable
|No
|Type
|Mug
|Freezer Safe
|No
|Material
|Steel
|Microwave Safe
|No
|Dishwasher Safe
|No
Delivery
Here are your delivery options from this Marketplace partner:
Standard delivery - arrives in 1-2 working days
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
Express delivery - arrives in 0-1 working days
- FREE on this product sent by this partner
Returns
If you're unhappy with any Marketplace product, you can request a return and refund online within 30 days. Then you'll need to send your order back to the Marketplace partner. You can't return Marketplace products to a Tesco store. Find out more about returns
About Marketplace
We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.
And all delivered from our partners right to your door.