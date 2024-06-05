Argon Tableware Coloured Enamel Belly Mugs - 375ml - Red - Pack of 6

Add some traditional rustic tone and texture to your tea and coffee service with this 6 piece set of Red & White Enamel Belly Mugs from Argon Tableware.

Perfectly sculpted for cradling your caffeine-kick concoction of choice while conversing with close friends and family around a campfire in the countryside, the sultry silhouette of our belly mugs provides an on-trend twist to classic engineering, offering a little more room for your favourite fresh hot tea, coffee, chocolate or can of beans.

The pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, while the non-stick enamel coating helps protect against rust and degredation in the face of the elements.

As with the rest of our Enamel collection, we recommend washing these mugs by hand to best preserve the enamel coating.