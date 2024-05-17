Argon Tableware Stainless Steel Mixing Bowl - 2.4L

This 2.4 Litre Mixing Bowl is a staple piece in both home and professional kitchens alike; the perfect first step in any culinary creation!

The stainless steel construction offers the perfect blend of lightness and durability, meaning less fatigue and armache during extensive use compared to heavier glass or ceramic equivalents.

The 2.4 Litre capacity makes this bowl a great all-rounder, a more than capable container for handling a wide variety of everyday cooking tasks.

Each Mixing Bowl in our collection features a flat base for maximum stability; the bowls can also nest inside one another for convenient, space-saving storage.