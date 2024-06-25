Argon Tableware 12 Piece Square Slate Placemats & Coasters Set

Bring some natural, rustic chic to your dining table or restaurant with the Argon Tableware Square Slate Dining Table Placemats and Coasters.

Each piece has been individually cut from genuine, natural slate to give a unique finish, sure to suit any style of dining room decor while satisfying one of the hottest tableware trends of recent seasons.

Soft, padded feet on the base prevent scratches, ensuring both mat and table will remain looking their best for years to come.

Equally suited to both home and professional use, care and cleaning of these pieces couldn't be simpler - simply wipe with a damp cloth at the end of the night to leave them looking as good as new.