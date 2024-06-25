Marketplace.
image 1 of Argon Tableware Slate Placemats & Coasters Set - 40cm x 30cm - Grey
image 1 of Argon Tableware Slate Placemats & Coasters Set - 40cm x 30cm - Greyimage 2 of Argon Tableware Slate Placemats & Coasters Set - 40cm x 30cm - Greyimage 3 of Argon Tableware Slate Placemats & Coasters Set - 40cm x 30cm - Greyimage 4 of Argon Tableware Slate Placemats & Coasters Set - 40cm x 30cm - Greyimage 5 of Argon Tableware Slate Placemats & Coasters Set - 40cm x 30cm - Grey

Argon Tableware Slate Placemats & Coasters Set - 40cm x 30cm - Grey

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£50.00

£50.00/each

Argon Tableware Slate Placemats & Coasters Set - 40cm x 30cm - Grey
These Argon Tableware Slate Placemats are the perfect way to bring some rustic charm to your table service.One of the hottest dining room decor trends of recent years, slate has come under high demand from homes and restaurants alike for its sleek, stylish aesthetic as well as its high durability and natural heat resistance.The large surface area of these platters makes them perfect for serving drinks, along with desserts, starters, tapas and other smaller food dishes. Soft, padded rubber feet on the base protect dining tables and surface tops from scratches, and the individually cut edges give each piece its own unique finish.These platters are easy to clean - requiring only wiping with a damp cloth - and, like all Argon Tableware dining pieces, are designed to last you for years, even under regular, intensive use.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here