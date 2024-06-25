Argon Tableware Slate Placemats & Coasters Set - 40cm x 30cm - Grey

These Argon Tableware Slate Placemats are the perfect way to bring some rustic charm to your table service.

One of the hottest dining room decor trends of recent years, slate has come under high demand from homes and restaurants alike for its sleek, stylish aesthetic as well as its high durability and natural heat resistance.

The large surface area of these platters makes them perfect for serving drinks, along with desserts, starters, tapas and other smaller food dishes. Soft, padded rubber feet on the base protect dining tables and surface tops from scratches, and the individually cut edges give each piece its own unique finish.

These platters are easy to clean - requiring only wiping with a damp cloth - and, like all Argon Tableware dining pieces, are designed to last you for years, even under regular, intensive use.