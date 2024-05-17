Argon Tableware Marble Round Coasters - 10cm - White - Pack of 6

Add some rustic chic to your home dining, desk or coffee table with this set of 6 White Round Marble Coasters from Argon Tableware.

The perfect fusion of style and substance, the sturdy stone material of these micro-mats makes them incredibly hard-wearing, while the crisp edging and natural marble pattern will provide a subtle accent of luxury to any interior.

Four soft padded feet on the underside help to protect tabletops and surfaces from scalding, scuffs and scratches.