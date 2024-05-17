Argon Tableware 12 Piece Linea Square Slate Placemats & Coasters Set - 10cm

The Linea collection of Slate Placemats and Coasters from Argon Tableware adds an effortless air of natural, rustic chic to any dining table.

A must-have in self-styled 'trendy' food bars and restaurants, the natural heat-resistant properties of slate make them a perfect serving solution for hot drinks and dishes, while the smooth cut edges provide a cool contemporary finish.

A set of soft padded feet on the underside help keep tabletops protected from scuffs and scratches.

To clean, simply wipe with a damp cloth or sponge to have your pieces looking as good as new and ready for the next round!