Argon Tableware Rectangular Wooden Chopping Board - 30cm x 20cm

This Rectangular Wooden Chopping Board from Argon Tableware provides the perfect platform upon which to slice, dice, chop and even serve all manner of culinary creations.

Crafted from rubberwood, this cutting board boasts a high level of natural strength and durability that makes it perfectly suited to home and professional kitchen use alike.

The large surface area offers ample room for the preparation of a wide range of foods and ingredients, while a handy juice groove around the edges helps keep countertops clean and tidy.