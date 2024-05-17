Argon Tableware 2pc White Enamel Mixing Bowl Set - Green

This Enamel Mixing Bowl Set from Argon Tableware provides the perfect first step in any cook or baker's culinary arsenal.

A pressed steel shell provides exceptional pound-for-pound strength and durability, making our Enamel Collection perfectly-suited to both home and professional kitchens alike.

The white enamel coating, meanwhile, helps make post-service cleaning easier by reducing sticking, while the coloured rim provides a chic retro-inspired finish.

This set features two sizes of bowl - perfect for beating, mixing, folding or combining a variety of wet and dry foods and ingredients.