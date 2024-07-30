Nicola Spring Hand-Printed Fruit Bowl - 31.5cm - Blue

The Hand Printed range of Nicola Spring Floral Patterned China Fruit / Salad Serving Bowls is the perfect way to create a striking centrepiece for any kitchen or dining table.

Crafted from durable porcelain, these ceramic dishes have been lovingly decorated with a floral pattern inspired by classic Japanese print design - Since each pattern is applied by hand, every bowl made is truly unique to you!

Microwave safe to allow for heating and reheating of dishes without fear of cracking or degradation, these bowls are also safe for the dishwasher, meaning hassle-free cleaning at the end of the day.

Perfect for storing and showcasing fresh fruit, or a great serving solution for tagliatelle, carbonara, caesar salad and more.

With a wide variety of matching kitchenware and dining crockery available, whatever your taste, you can be sure that Nicola Spring has everything you need to perfectly realise whatever your vision of home may be.