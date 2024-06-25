Nicola Spring White Farmhouse Serving Bowls - 18cm - Pack of 6

Add some timeless charm to your home kitchen with the Farmhouse Crockery collection from Nicola Spring.

Perfectly encapsulating two of the hottest home decor trends du jour, these 7 inch (18cm) Pasta & Salad Bowls combine traditional industrial functionality with vintage rustic country cottage farmhouse personality, inspiring nostalgic visions of exposed brick walls, timber beams and flagstone floors.

The sturdy porcelain construction of these dishes balances that old world aesthetic with a durability perfectly suited to the rigours of 21st Century living. Soft, rolled rims protect against chipping if knocked, while the deep well provides the perfect presentation vessel for serving salads, pasta, fruits and more.

As with all Nicola Spring Crockery, each of these pieces is Dishwasher Safe for easy, hassle-free cleaning.