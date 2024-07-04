LAV Vega Glass Serving Bowl - 12cm - Clear

The Vega range of Glass Serving Bowls from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your dining tableware.

When it comes to tableware, few things can offer an immediate sense of premium quality and sophistication like the use of glass. The sleek, minimalist design of these bowls gives them the ability to merge effortlessly into any decor style, serving as the perfect base vessel and allowing their contents to do the talking.

Like all LAV glassware, the Vega range is dishwasher safe for hassle free cleaning.

Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Vega collection of Glass Salad Bowls is sure to fill your home with LAV.