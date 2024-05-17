LAV Derin Glass Serving Bowl - 23cm - Clear

The Derin range of GlassServing Bowls from LAV serves as a representation of the company's ongoing commitment to bring contemporary design and innovative styling to your dining tableware.

When it comes to tableware, few things can offer an immediate sense of premium quality and sophistication like the use of glass. The subtle horizontal ridges that encircle these bowls evoke images of soft waves lapping against the shore - a perfect solution for seaside bars, coastal restaurants or anybody with an affinity for the nautical / riverbank theme.

These bowls make the ideal serving vessels for snacks, dips, salads and more! Like all LAV glassware, the Derin range is dishwasher safe for hassle free cleaning.

Whether shopping for business or pleasure, when it comes to products that effortlessly straddle the gap between fashion and function, the Derin collection of Glass Serving Bowls is sure to fill your home with LAV.