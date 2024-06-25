Marketplace.
image 1 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Pack of 6
image 1 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Pack of 6image 2 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Pack of 6image 3 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Pack of 6image 4 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Pack of 6image 5 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Pack of 6

LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£12.00

£12.00/each

LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Pack of 6
Add a delightful drizzle of Eastern Mediterranean style to your dining table with these Destina Ice Cream Bowls from LAV.Ever since its mid-90s foundation amongst the rolling hills of western Turkey, LAV has prided itself on its reputation as an innovative and technology-oriented company, a reputation that has fuelled its growth to become one of the leading global producers in glass drinkware and tableware.These bowls effortlessly pair that innovative spirit with the retro stylings of classic American diners and Italian gelaterias, resulting in a sleek serving vessel perfectly tailored to showcasing a wide array of mouthwatering desserts and sweet treats - think splits, sundaes, fruit salads or even a tantalising tiramisu!A short, stout stem promotes long-lasting balance and stability, whilst also allowing diners to grip the bowl without warming its contents.

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here