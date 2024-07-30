LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Multicolour - Pack of 6

Add a delightful drizzle of colour to your dining table with these Destina Ice Cream Bowls from LAV.

The transparent glass construction of these bowls provides a real retro aesthetic, while the soft angular silhouette adds a contemporary flourish.

The vibrant multicoloured stems come in a choice of six colour options, each designed to remain bright and bold even through repeated cycles in the dishwasher.

The perfect serving solution for ice creams and sorbets, as well as rice puddings, trifles, profiteroles, cocktails and more!