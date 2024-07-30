Marketplace.
image 1 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Multicolour - Pack of 6
image 1 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Multicolour - Pack of 6image 2 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Multicolour - Pack of 6image 3 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Multicolour - Pack of 6image 4 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Multicolour - Pack of 6image 5 of LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Multicolour - Pack of 6

LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Multicolour - Pack of 6

No ratings yet
Write a review

Sold and sent by Rinkit

Delivered by post or courier

FREE standard or express delivery on this product

Find out more about Marketplace

£19.00

£19.00/each

LAV Destina Glass Ice Cream Bowls - 285ml - Multicolour - Pack of 6
Add a delightful drizzle of colour to your dining table with these Destina Ice Cream Bowls from LAV.The transparent glass construction of these bowls provides a real retro aesthetic, while the soft angular silhouette adds a contemporary flourish.The vibrant multicoloured stems come in a choice of six colour options, each designed to remain bright and bold even through repeated cycles in the dishwasher.The perfect serving solution for ice creams and sorbets, as well as rice puddings, trifles, profiteroles, cocktails and more!

View all Tableware

About Marketplace

We're giving you more choice than ever before. Shop more products from more brands across homewares, beauty, electricals and much more.

And all delivered from our partners right to your door.

No reviews yet

Help other customers like you

Reviews are submitted by our customers directly through our website. We also share reviews from other retailers' websites to help you make an informed decision.

Write a Review

Basket

£0.00 Guide price

Checkout

Groceries

Reserve a slot for either home delivery or collection

Grocery basket empty

Products you add to your basket will appear here